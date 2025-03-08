Competing events expected to cause traffic and parking disruptions throughout downtown, per officials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shane Gilis and Monster Jam are here in Jacksonville tonight, and these two major events are expected to cause some serious traffic and parking problems, per officials within the event space.

Action News Jax told you about the potential parking hassles that event goers can face HERE, where reporter Finn Carlin spoke with members of both ASM Global, the managing team behind Jacksonville’s event venues, and The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who will be directing parking during the events.

“There will be substantial delays getting into the area,” said Eray Saban, who works with ASM Global, “there are a lot of good things happening downtown, but this is a challenging process.”

“Arrive early, really take your time, pre-purchase your time and get into the complex as early as possible,” says Ellis Burns, Chief of Special Events with JSO.

JSO has provided the following map to help aid in navigation to make traffic less daunting for event goers.

JSO: Parking map for competing events 3/8/2025

Green lots are for STADIUM PARKING, where Monster Jam parking will be held, and Blue lots are held for AREA PARKING, where Shane Gillis parking will be held.

Click HERE to learn more about parking for Shane Gillis, and click HERE to learn more about parking for Monster Jam.

