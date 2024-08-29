Local

Competitors, volunteers sought for inaugural Hydro Games

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Task Force Hydro 1 Task Force Hydro 1

Task Force Hydro 1 needs volunteers for its inaugural Hydro Games.

The game is Saturday, Sept. 14 at Huguenot Memorial Park.

You can sign up to help with the games or compete.

It goes to support the nonprofit organization that focuses on the mental and physical health of active military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

Click here to volunteer or click here to compete.

