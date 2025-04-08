Confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down in Waycross on Monday night with max winds of 85 mph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A confirmed tornado touched down in Waycross on Monday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was on the air before the tornado touched down and was tracking street by street.

TORNADO WARNING FOR BRANTLEY, PIERCE, WARE UNTIL 7:30 WATCH: Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a tornado warning for Brantley, Pierce, and Ware counties until 7:30 p.m. Posted by Action News Jax on Monday, April 7, 2025

The tornado was an EF-0 with peak winds of nearly 85 mph and was on the ground for nearly 1 ¾ miles for about 5 minutes.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

Tornadoes that are rated EF-0 have 3 3-second gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph.

The tornado began near Magnolia and Clifton Grove streets, according to a survey from the National Weather Service.

The NWS detailed the path it took and the damage left behind:

“As the tornado trekked northeastward, it caused large softwood trees to either snap near the base of their trunk or snap large branches that ultimately fell on homes. The fallen tree branches damaged roofs, gutters and/or siding to homes along Holly St, Euclid Ave, and Camellia Dr. Multiple large hardwood trees were uprooted and some damaged nearby fences along Laurel St, Shadow Lawn, Baltimore Ave, and Jasmine Cir. Damaging winds caused the partial loss of shingles to homes along Camellia Dr and Jasmine Cir. The tornado dissipated just north of Jasmine Cir near Caney branch stream around 7:08 PM EDT.”

