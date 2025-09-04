Congressman Randy Fine visits Hastings to address flood mitigation and drainage issues

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — U.S. Congressman Randy Fine visited Hastings in St. Johns County to discuss flood mitigation and economic development.

The visit, hosted by County Commissioner Sarah Arnold, included tours of downtown Hastings and areas affected by drainage and flooding issues.

“I want to thank Commissioner Arnold for taking the time, along with County staff, to meet with residents, business owners, and farmers in Hastings,” said Congressman Randy Fine.“It was a tremendously productive day,” said Commissioner Arnold. “He heard from residents, from local farm families, to discuss the drainage issues.”

The visit was supported by the St. Johns County Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, St. Johns County Emergency Management, St. Johns River Water Management District, Hastings Main Street, and local farmers.

Congressman Fine expressed his commitment to bringing St. John’s priorities to Washington, D.C., particularly in relation to the upcoming Farm Bill.

