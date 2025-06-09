Construction headaches in Beachwalk, Deerwood Village

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Monday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for June 9, 2025. A construction traffic shift on County Road 210 has been delayed, while small business owners in the Deerwood Plaza area can’t wait for construction of a new Publix to end.

TRAFFIC: A construction traffic shift on County Road 210 has been delayed by a week. WOKV reported last week that a traffic shift in the Beachwalk area was planned to start today. But the county says it will now happen on June 16th. That’s when westbound traffic will be diverted to a newly constructed roadway. Eastbound lanes will shift to the new roadway on the night of June 19th. It’s part of a $15 million widening project that will include six traffic lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, and a new intersection.

A construction maze in Deerwood has businesses appealing for help to speed things up. Construction of a new Publix store at Baymeadows and Southside began last October, and isn’t expected to be done until December. Businesses in the area say they’ve been having a hard time with limited parking spaces and construction vehicles all over. The owner of Scramblers says business has been down substantially since they lost their parking lot. Shop owners say if they could just get access to even a section of their parking spaces, it would dramatically help their business.

WEATHER: First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says heat and humidity continue with a few storms. Highs today will reach the lower and middle 90s with peak feels like temperatures 100-105. Like yesterday, rain and storm coverage will be greatest in SE GA and will still be hit-or-miss. Many neighborhoods, especially across NE FL, look to stay mostly dry today. Storm coverage ramps up beginning Tuesday across the area with daily rounds of rain continuing through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday look to feature the most storms across our area with an active sea breeze.

TROPICS: All is quiet in the Atlantic. You can follow daily updates with Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh and his Talking the Tropics blog.

Three Big Things to Know:

Thousands of protesters took to the street in Los Angeles on Sunday in response to President Donald Trump’s extraordinary deployment of the National Guard against Governor Gavin Newsom’s wishes. The demonstrations centered on a cluster of federal buildings including a detention center where immigrants arrested on Friday were taken. As the protests swelled on Sunday, demonstrators blocked a freeway entrance, set self-driving cars on fire and threw objects including concrete and electric scooters at law enforcement officers and vehicles.

It was a story that captivated Jacksonville nearly three decades ago - the search for 8-year-old Maddie Clifton ended with the discovery of her body under a neighbor’s waterbed. This morning, the man who killed Maddie heads before a judge to learn if his sentence of life in prison will be reviewed. Josh Phillips is expected to be in court at 9:00 am to learn when the judge will review his sentence.

A child drowned in the ocean in Fernandina Beach. Lifeguards just north of Seaside Park were flagged down by beachgoers just before noon Saturday about a child in distress. The 5-year-old was pulled from the water by bystanders before lifeguards arrived to perform CPR, and still had a pulse when the fire department arrived. Despite rescue and medical efforts, the child reportedly went into cardiac arrest again at the hospital and died.

GALLERY: Photos from Weathering the Storm, June 4, 2025 in the Farah and Farah Performance Studio.

0 of 45 WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto) WOKV's Weathering the Storm in Farah & Farah Performance Studio on 06.04.25 (Leece Hamilton/@leecehamiltonphoto)