Continued overnight closures of Blanding Boulevard for First Coast Expressway construction

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More directional closures of Blanding Boulevard will continue this week for construction of the First Coast Expressway.

Closures are planned from Mon., May 13 through Thu., May 16. They include:

Northbound Blanding Boulevard from County Road 220 to Baxley Road will close nightly at 11 p.m. Mon., May 13 and Tue., May 14, reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Southbound Blanding Boulevard between Baxley Road and the off-ramp from First Coast Expressway to Blanding Boulevard will close nightly, Wed., May 15 and Thu., May 16 at 11 p.m., reopening by 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the closures, traffic will detour via County Road 220 and Baxley Road.

For more information about lane closures and roadwork visit nflroads.com.

