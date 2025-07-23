Controlled Open Enrollment period begins for Clay County schools

A new Controlled Open Enrollment period is now active for the Clay County School District for the 2025-26 school year.

The program allows students to apply for spots in schools outside of their zoned school of attendance, depending on space availability. Those open seats have been newly updated as of July 23.

The following schools have spaces in certain grades for open enrollment students:

Elementary

Argyle Elementary

Charles E. Bennett Elementary

Coppergate Elementary

Doctor’s Inlet Elementary

Fleming Island Elementary

Lakeside Elementary

Montclair Elementary

Oakleaf Village Elementary

Paterson Elementary (Located in Fleming Island)

Thunderbolt Elementary (Located in Fleming Island)

Junior High

Lakeside Junior High School

Wilkinson Junior High School

High School

Orange Park High School

Transportation to and from school will be the responsibility of the student’s parents or guardians.

If your application is not approved before the school year begins, there will be more opportunities. The next application periods begin on September 3, December 3, and February 25.

For more details on open seats and to complete an application, click here.

