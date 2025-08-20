Convicted child sex offender pleads guilty to receiving child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 40-year-old Alexander James Koby has pleaded guilty to receiving child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) over the internet. Koby has been in federal custody since September 2024, after he was transported from state custody, where he was serving a sentence for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, in 2014, Koby was convicted in federal court for possessing CSAM. After serving his federal sentence and being released in August 2019, Koby began serving a 25-year term of supervised release.

On December 7, 2022, a search of Koby’s home revealed that he possessed a computer, a cellphone, and an external hard disk drive. Forensic examination of the three seized devices revealed a total of 103 videos and 2,311 photos depicting young children being sexually abused.

During an interview, Koby admitted that he used a particular internet browser to search for photos and videos depicting children being sexually abused and that he masturbated when viewing these materials. When asked why he would continue to do this, Koby stated that he gets a high from “living dangerously.”

Koby faces a minimum penalty of 15 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 20, 2025.

