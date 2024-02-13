Local

Cool and sunny: Valentine’s Day forecast for the Jacksonville area from the First Alert Weather Team

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Chilly temps tonight and watching weekend rain First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking your next chance of rain.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has your Valentine’s Day forecast!

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect:

  • A chilly night on Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the 30s inland to the 40s at the Beaches.
  • Cool on Wednesday for Valentine’s Day, but a nice winter day overall with a good deal of sun.
  • Warming trend Thursday/Friday will push afternoon temperatures to 70+.
  • Rain moves in just in time for the weekend with very cool temperatures.


Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs


LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast


INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood


SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!