Cool and sunny: Valentine’s Day forecast for the Jacksonville area from the First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has your Valentine’s Day forecast!

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect:

A chilly night on Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the 30s inland to the 40s at the Beaches.

Cool on Wednesday for Valentine’s Day, but a nice winter day overall with a good deal of sun.

Warming trend Thursday/Friday will push afternoon temperatures to 70+.

Rain moves in just in time for the weekend with very cool temperatures.





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs





LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast





INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood





SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️