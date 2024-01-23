Council considers adding more money to Jacksonville home roof initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s important to have a roof over your head, but a roof itself could be the reason you end up homeless if it’s not properly maintained. That is the reason the City of Jacksonville is adding hundreds of thousands of dollars into a new initiative to help dozens replace their roof.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Last week, the city received hundreds of applications for its home roof initiative. But a representative said the first round could only help fund help for up to 35 homes. It had $500,000 total approved by the council.

“These are our most vulnerable citizens who need the help,” Council Member Matthew Carlucci said.

He is proposing new legislation to add another $400,000 to the pot. It’s money that was already allocated for the program but put on hold after pushback from some council members.

“This project was a pilot project. I want to see the pilot portion of it unfold. It’s just a waiting list. Nothing has been done,” Council Member Raul Arias said at last week’s Finance Committee meeting. Carlucci said roofs could be built in up to 90 days according to the Neighborhoods Department.

If Carlucci’s bill is approved, it would help another approximately 27 homes depending on the roof replacement cost with up to about $15,000 available to replace each roof. The council member said if it’s not done, they could be at risk of losing their insurance and their mortgage.

“This is one more tool in the toolbox that can hopefully help more people stay in their homes.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If the bill passes, it would bring the total to about 62 homes helped since the program started, which is still only about 23% of the total of number of applications sent to the city.

Mayor Donna Deegan addressed the overwhelming need during an interview with Action News Jax.

“We know how huge the need is. So, I don’t know how much we will be able to put into it — but I can tell you it wouldn’t matter how many millions we were able to put into it, the need would be there,” she said.

Deegan said her office is looking at other options, like partnering with stakeholders to fund the program.

According to the City of Jacksonville website, the financial help will be in the form of a deferred payment loan, at zero percent interest, for a term of up to five years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.