Council president convening special committee to investigate JEA following Inspector General report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico announced the formation of a Special Investigatory Committee on Wednesday to investigate allegations involving JEA.

The committee is being established following a request for assistance from the City of Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General, Carrico stated in a news release Wednesday morning.

The investigation follows a March 10 memorandum from Inspector General Matthew Lascell regarding allegations that JEA failed to collect capacity fees from certain commercial customers over several years.

Read: Documents reveal widespread issues with uncollected JEA capacity fees

The committee will also probe reports of racism and a toxic workplace culture at the utility, the news release states.

Carrico called a news conference for 10 a.m. Wednesday on the front steps of Jacksonville City Hall, 117 W. Duval St., where he said he will outline the scope of the investigation.

Council Member Ron Salem will serve as the chair of the special committee. Council Members Rory Diamond and Ju’Coby Pittman have also been appointed as members of the investigative body, the news release states.

Read: JEA failed to charge local hospital fees totaling $18.9 million, considered ‘foregoing’ past charges

