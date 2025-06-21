County Road 208 to undergo 45-day single-lane closure

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will implement a 45-day single-lane closure on County Road 208 starting June 30 near the intersection of Terra Pine Boulevard.

The closure is to safely connect the newly constructed section of County Road 208 to Elevation Parkway.

Variable message boards will be installed ahead of the closure to alert drivers and reduce disruptions.

Temporary traffic signals will be used to navigate traffic flow through the closure.

Motorists traveling through the area are encouraged to use caution and plan for potential delays.

For more information, click here.

