Local

County Road 208 to undergo 45-day single-lane closure

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
St. Johns County road
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County will implement a 45-day single-lane closure on County Road 208 starting June 30 near the intersection of Terra Pine Boulevard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The closure is to safely connect the newly constructed section of County Road 208 to Elevation Parkway.

Variable message boards will be installed ahead of the closure to alert drivers and reduce disruptions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Temporary traffic signals will be used to navigate traffic flow through the closure.

Motorists traveling through the area are encouraged to use caution and plan for potential delays.

For more information, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!