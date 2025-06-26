Couple arrested on drug charges after their 5-month-old daughter dies, Nassau deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A couple was arrested on drug charges after the death of their 5-month-old daughter, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Melissa Sue Irons, 35, and Scott Alan Irons, 34, were charged with possession of a controlled substance on June 19, NCSO said.

NCSO responded to a cardiac call on Thursday, June 19, involving an unresponsive 5-month-old on South 6th Street. The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, NCSO said in a social media post.

When investigators arrived at the home, they found a powdery substance on the tray of a baby’s crib, along with drug paraphernalia scattered throughout the house, NCSO said.

A search of the home led to the discovery of a pouch containing a purple substance in Melissa Irons’ bedroom drawer, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Additionally, a bag with a substance found in Scott Irons’ wallet also tested positive for fentanyl, deputies said.

Both Melissa and Scott Irons are being held at the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center. Melissa Irons’ bond is set at $15,000, while Scott Irons’ bond is set at $25,000.

Authorities said that additional charges could be filed pending the results of the infant’s autopsy.

The tragic incident has led to serious legal consequences for the parents, with potential further charges depending on the autopsy findings.

