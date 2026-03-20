Couple loses horses to rescue following devasting house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Alison and Gary Garret’s home in the Mandarin area of 38 years burned down during the morning hours of March 8. Not only did they lose their uninsured home, but they also lost their horses — but not in the fire.

Alison said that in the hours following their own rescue from the Jacksonville Fire Department, as the house was still actively burning, a neighbor recommended an animal rescue to come and get her ten miniature horses.

With the Garret’s permission, the neighbor made the call to Vicki’s Rescue Ranch.

According to Vicki, with whom we spoke briefly in an unrecorded phone call, the rescue took nearly seven hours. She told us that Vicki’s Rescue Ranch does not hold on to horses — they rehome them.

Vicki says that the Garrets knew and agreed to this, but Alison says she has no recollection of the verbal agreement.

“I was in a daze, the house was still burning down, and I had no other options,” Alison said.

Now, Alison is trying to get their horses back.

“They were family — animal family,” Allison said.

The Garrets said they contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which told them this was a civil issue. They also said they looked to get lawyer representation but were discouraged after a law firm said it did not take on cases like theirs.

In a text, Vicki wrote the following, “It was not a misunderstanding.. I made that clear when I loaded the last ones in the trailer that they would find homes... These animals were surrendered to me... I’m done with my name getting slandered.”

Vicki also told us that the horses have since been rehomed.

“I had no idea that this meant that I wasn’t getting my animals back,” Alison said.

The Garrets have opened a GoFundMe to help with the loss of their home. To donate, please visit Fundraiser by Gary Garrett : Help Us Rebuild After House Fire.

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