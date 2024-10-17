‘Coward:’ Plane flying banner with critical message about Jacksonville sheriff spotted over downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane flying a banner with an unflattering message about Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters was seen flying over downtown Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff TK Waters (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The message read, “Repugnant-con coward TK Waters turned white.”

FlightAware, a flight tracking website, showed the plane’s path making several circles around downtown Jacksonville.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to see if the sheriff has a comment on this. Action News Jax’s Ben Becker received this statement from Waters:

“Today’s banner is a clear reminder that ignorance and hate will always breed more ignorance and hate. Jacksonville is a great city full of good people who care about one another. Let’s focus on putting that on the world’s stage.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We have also reached out to the listed owners of the plane and have not yet heard back.

Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty is working to get more information and will have the latest updates starting on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.