Crabby’s Restaurant helping teachers with Amazon wishlist giveaway

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Beachside Hospitality Group is helping teachers get ready for the new school year. Their Amazon Wish List Give Back program is back for the sixth year in a row.

Read: St. Johns County Schools hiring for 2025–2026 academic year

Teachers can win a $250 Amazon gift card by posting their classroom wish list on the Facebook page of a local Crabby’s restaurant. The deadline to enter is July 31.

Crabby’s Beachside in St. Augustine is one of the restaurants taking part. Winners will be announced on August 2.

This year, 48 teachers will be selected. The company is giving away $12,000 in total.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Since the program started, it’s helped more than 175 teachers and donated over $45,000 in gift cards.

Beachside Hospitality runs more than a dozen waterfront restaurants across Florida. They say supporting teachers is one of their favorite summer traditions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.