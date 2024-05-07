Crash between train and log truck backs up traffic on U.S. 301 in Lawtey, BCSO says

LAWTEY, Fla. — A crash involving a train and a log truck is backing up northbound traffic on U.S. 301 in Lawtey, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened at Lake Street, where the log truck was stopped at the light. The back part of the truck’s trailer was over the train tracks, BCSO said.

HAPPENING NOW - Multiple units are on scene of a train vs log truck in Lawtey at Lake Street and US 301. One NB lane of... Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

The train hit it, causing the truck to flip.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 301 is moving fine, but northbound traffic is backed up for about a mile, as the road is down to one lane.

No one was hurt on the train or the log truck, Bradford County Fire Rescue said.

BCFR said the Florida Highway Patrol is on scene investigating the crash.

11:30 HOUR UPDATE- The crossing at Lake Street will be blocked for some time. Florida Highway Patrol is on scene... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Drivers should avoid the area if possible, as delays are expected.

