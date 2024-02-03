Local

Crash in Clay County ends fatal

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at 8 a.m. February 3, an SUV was found crashed into a ditch.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the SUv was traveling west on Warner Road when, for reasons still unknown at this time, the SUV swerved off the road and got stuck in the ditch.

A passing motorist stopped to assist the SUV and discovered the driver was not responsive.

Fire rescue responded and pronounced the driver, a 53-year-old man, deceased on scene

