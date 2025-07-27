Crash at St. Johns County leaves one seriously injured

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted about a serious crash at the intersection of International Golf Parkway and U.S. 1 North that sent one person to a trauma center Saturday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says crews responded around 9:10 p.m. and found two people hurt.

One patient was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The other was airlifted to a trauma center with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.