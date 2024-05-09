Crash involving semi on I-75 in Alachua County causes chemical spill, backs up traffic for miles

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a crash has caused a backup on Interstate 75 southbound in Alachua County since noon Thursday.

A semi & two trailers traveled off I-75, and onto the west shoulder where the truck struck several trees, FHP said.

Damaged chemical containers in one of the trailers will require all southbound lanes near the crash to be closed while these materials are removed, FHP said.

Crews were still working to clean up the crash, which is at mile marker 391, just after 4 p.m.

Traffic is now backed up to mile marker 398, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

