Crash in Normandy Boulevard causing delays, 1 taken to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: JFRD says they responded to the incident at 8:24 a.m.

The emergency crew took one person to the hospital.

END UPDATE

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a crash on Normandy Boulevard and McClelland Road eastbound.

Officials say that someone is trapped inside a car.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Drivers can expect delays in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.