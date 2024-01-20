Crash on San Jose ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash on San Jose Boulevard at 5 p.m.

There were reports of a person who had been trapped in the car at the time of the crash. JFRD reported that two people were transported from the scene, one with non-life threatening injuries and one in critical condition.

JSO states that a white Dodge entered the intersection at San Jose Blvd and Venture Place, it was struck in the driver’s side by a black Genesis traveling northbound on San Jose.

The driver of the white Dodge was taken to a local hospital where they later passed away.

At this time, the 2 inside lanes of San Jose Blvd at Venture Place are closed.

This marks the 10th traffic fatality in Duval County in 2024.

