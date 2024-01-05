Local

Crash shuts down I-95 northbound at the Florida-Georgia state line

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Crash on I-95 at Florida-Georgia line, 1/5/23.

Crash on I-95 at Florida-Georgia line, 1/5/23.

All lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 northbound at the Florida-Georgia line due to a crash involving several vehicles,

Florida 511 said the crash is on the Florida side of the border in Nassau County, before mile marker 382.

There is no word yet on if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

Action News Jax will update this story as more details become available.

