Crews working brush fire near FPL Energy Center in Putnam County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A Putnam County brush fire is burning at the FPL Twin Lakes Solar Energy Center.

Brush fire at solar farm A Putnam County brush fire is burning at the FPL Twin Lakes Solar Energy Center. (Putnam County Fire Rescue)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue is working a 12-acre brush fire Tuesday evening.

Units are on scene of the fire off of Cloud Avenue at the FPL Twin Lakes Solar Energy Center.

On its Facebook page, fire rescue said crews observed and located the initial 2-acre brush fire with multiple exposures. Florida Forest Service is on the scene conducting a backburn to contain the fire.

Putnam County Fire Rescue posted this video:

This is a developing story.

