Critically endangered eastern bongo calf born at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomed its newest resident with the birth of an eastern bongo calf on April 20.

The baby boy was born to parents Shimba and Mickey and is the 27th calf born at the zoo since 1999.

The Jacksonville Zoo said that the new calf will be introduced to the herd over the next few days and will be introduced to the habitat over the next few weeks.

The eastern bongo is one of the most endangered members of the antelope family, with an estimated 47 to 140 left in their natural habitat. Their rapid decline is due to habitat loss, illegal logging and poaching.

