Crystal Gayle coming to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall this November

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Country music icon Crystal Gayle is heading to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall this fall.

Read: Ponte Vedra barn fire believed to have been sparked by side-by-side vehicle

She’ll take the stage on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

Tickets will be available on AXS and in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Gayle is best known for her hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” She’s released over 20 number-one songs across country and pop charts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Gayle also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and multiple awards from the Grammys, CMA, ACM, and more.

For more event details, visit PVConcertHall.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.