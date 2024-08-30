‘Currently under investigation:’ JHA leadership comments on arrest of former Deputy CFO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Interim CEO of the Jacksonville Housing Authority is now commenting on the shake-up in leadership at the agency. It comes on the heels of a former top leader’s arrest linked to stolen pre-paid cards meant for families who are struggling.

Former Deputy Chief Financial Officer Gregory Williams was arrested for credit card fraud after JHA board members reported the missing 13 pre-paid cards which are meant to help with people forced out of their homes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Documents show that back in April, JHA employees reported the pre-paid cards, valued at $50 each, were gone. The cards were used at Publix and Biscottis, a restaurant in Avondale.

Surveillance video shows Williams using one card at a Publix, according to his arrest affidavit.

He was fired back in May for failing to come to work and arrested on Wednesday.

Action News Jax Meghan Moriarty caught up with Interim CEO, Roslyn Mixon-Philips about Williams’ arrest and JHA leadership.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The process worked as it related to identify a problem with Mr. Williams. From what I can see in the documentation, it was an internal review and following of our processes that lead us to recognizing that there was an issue. That’s currently under investigation, so I’m not gonna comment any further,” Mixon-Philips said.

Mixon-Philips has been on the job for two weeks, replacing Vanessa Dunn. Dunn was named acting CEO in February when the previous CEO Dwayne Alexander resigned, claiming he was forced out by the mayor’s office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dunn says she stepped down because of an “amazing opportunity she couldn’t pass up.” But sources tell Action News Jax employees made complaints of unethical behavior and abusive practices against her.

Dunn is the one who originally reported unauthorized activity on two of the pre-paid cards that Williams was later arrested for allegedly using.

Meanwhile, Mixon-Philips said JHA is putting a transformation management team in place.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.