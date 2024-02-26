Customers can resume traveling between Fort George Island and Mayport Village on river ferry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced that the St. Johns River Ferry will resume service on Tue., Feb. 27.

The ferry has been out of action for the last three weeks because of upgrades and scheduled maintenance. Work done on the ferry was to ensure the safety of the customers and extend the Jean Ribault vessel’s service life.

Has outlined by JTA, improvements completed in Phase V included upgrades to the catwalk access and mooring bollards at Fort George Island, updates to warehouse equipment and systems, improved signage, bridge gantry preservation and refurbishment, and approach slab replacement.

As a reminder, the St. Johns River Ferry is open seven days a week with service from 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. The ferry departs every half hour with the trip between Fort George Island and Mayport Village taking approximately five minutes.

For ticket and general information, visit ferry.jtafla.com.

