‘Cuter than any-bunny’: Easter baby born at HCA Memorial Hospital

Jacksonville, Fla. — Baby girl, Zara, hopped into the world on Easter Sunday.

She was born at HCA Memorial Hospital at 12:54 a.m., weighing 7lbs. 8oz.

Nurses made it extra special for Zara’s mom, Sussan, by making a poster of Zara’s footprints shaped like two bunnies.

Both mom and daughter are healthy and happy.

Baby Zara First baby born on Easter Sunday at HCA Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. (Credit: HCA Memorial Hospital)

