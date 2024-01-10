‘Dangerous dog’ attacks land Clay County woman in jail, arrest report says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Clay County woman who failed to appear at a court hearing because of two separate dog attacks was arrested.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the arrest warrant, Teri Haisten not only failed to attend the hearing but did not comply with the judge’s order to register her two pets as “dangerous dogs.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The first incident occurred on May 2022 when one of her dogs “Blaze” was running free and attacked a child.

Then in March 2023 records show that her second dog “Chaos” was also running without supervision and attacked a jogger.

In both cases, the judge decided to classify “Blaze” and “Chaos” as “dangerous dogs.”

Related Story: Pack of aggressive dogs captured in Southside Estates, surrendered to ACPS

Haisten failed multiple times to take the necessary steps that the county ordered. This included presenting to animal control evidence of the following:

A current certificate of rabies vaccination for the dog. A proper enclosure to confine a dangerous dog and the posting of the premises with a clearly visible warning sign at all entry points which informs both children and adults of the presence of a dangerous dog on the property. Permanent identification of the dog, such as a tattoo on the inside thigh or electronic implantation.

In August 2023, Haisten did eventually provide a code enforcement officer with proof that the dogs were given rabies vaccinations. However, she failed to comply with the remaining two steps outlined by the judge.

Related Story: Putnam County dog attack leaves 86-year-old veteran hospitalized

On Sat., Jan. 7 2024 Haisten was arrested for having a warrant issued on two counts of dangerous dog.

She was transported to Clay County jail without incident.

Action News Jax has reported on several stories involving dog attacks.

In a tragic event back in August of 2022, a postal worker died after officials said she was attacked by dogs in a Putnam County neighborhood after her vehicle broke down. No charges and no one was held responsible for that woman’s death.

Just this month, a St. Augustine woman wanted to ensure a dog is in responsible hands after she said her service dog was attacked by another dog. Video captured on a Ring Camera showed her service dog being attacked by another dog outside of a local business.

Related Story: New Florida bill would create ‘dangerous dog registry’ and require liability insurance

A state bill has been filed that would require dogs to be confiscated during dangerous dog investigations. The legislation also would require the creation of a dangerous dog registry, so members of the public could search and identify where dangerous dogs are living in their neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If passed, the bill would take effect starting Jul. 1, 2024.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.