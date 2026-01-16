Dashcam videos show arrest of Jacksonville woman accused of protesting ICE, kicking FHP trooper

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly released video shows what happened during the arrest of a Jacksonville woman accused of kicking a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Action News Jax told you Thursday that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted a photo from the dashcam video, saying “This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.”

Cruz was arrested Tuesday and is facing eight felony charges and six misdemeanors as a result of that incident.

One video shows that Cruz was tasered when she was put in the back of the patrol car after kicking at officers.

FHP Executive Director Dave Kerner issued the following statement along with dashcam videos from the arrest:

“On January 13, 2026, Jennifer Cruz interfered with joint federal and state law enforcement operations, in violation of Florida law. State Troopers later attempted to detain Ms. Cruz, who then fled from State Troopers. Once detained, she committed battery of law enforcement, injuring a State Trooper who required hospitalization.

“Ms. Cruz was arrested on felony charges and continued to resist and batter state and federal officers.

“State Troopers, and all Florida state and local law enforcement, will always ensure our federal law enforcement partners can execute on their lawful law enforcement duties without risk of injury or interference. Florida will not tolerate unlawful interference in any law enforcement operation and will act swiftly and forcefully to protect our federal law enforcement partners and the public at large.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville on Thursday and had harsh words for Cruz.

“This is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida,” he said.

Action News Jax has requested Cruz’s arrest report and is still waiting to receive it.

