DCPS 5Essentials survey deadline Friday evening at 6 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools wanted to remind parents to participate in its 5Essentials survey by the end of the day.

The 10-minute survey is due at 6 p.m. on Friday and was meant to help the district make improvements.

CLICK HERE to access the 5Essentials survey on the homepage of the DCPS website.

📣 Your Voice Matters to #TeamDuval! 📣 DCPS Parents & Caregivers, It takes all of us working together to enhance the... Posted by Duval County Public Schools on Thursday, March 14, 2024

