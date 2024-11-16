Local

DCPS hosting Career & Technical Education Academy Showcase

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Duval County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is hosting its first annual Career & Technical Education Academy Showcase on Saturday.

Attendees will learn about various career academies and programs available to Duval County students.

Cybersecurity, aviation, landscaping, digital marketing, cinematic arts, and medical sciences programs will be featured.

The event is happening from 8 a.m. to noon at EverBank Stadium East Club.

