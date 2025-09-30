DCPS HQ sale: Fleet Landing remains top offeror despite Chase Properties’ alternative proposal

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With just a week until the Duval County School Board is expected to vote on the sale of its headquarters, Action News Jax has obtained documents showing a new bid has been submitted – offering a different plan for the Southbank property.

Chase Properties, the development group behind the new offer, is proposing to buy the district’s central office building for $17.2 million. The plan would transform the site into a mixed-use development called “The District,” featuring residential towers, hospitality, retail, restaurants, and green space.

This latest bid comes after Chase had already submitted three previous proposals, including a $12 million offer for the building, a land-swap deal for the Suddath Building, and a $7 million offer for half of the headquarters parcel.

As it stands, the school board is still expected to vote next Tuesday on a $20 million deal with Fleet Landing LLC, which plans to redevelop the property into a retirement community.

Fleet Landing would pay $12.5 million at closing and the remaining $7.5 million over 36 months. Fleet Landing’s $1M deposit would be non-refundable after a 90-day inspection period.

Chase Properties’ proposal, in contrast, would pay the full $17.2 million upfront, with a $1 million refundable deposit during the 90-day inspection period.

Chase would plan to close one year after inspection, with Fleet Landing closing in the 3rd quarter of 2026.

A spokesperson with the district responded to news of the new proposal, saying, “While Chase Properties is free to submit a revised offer, the District has concluded a thorough and competitive selection process. Fleet Landing remains the top-ranked offeror based on overall alignment with District priorities. At this time, the recommendation remains to proceed with Fleet Landing’s proposal, and no changes are anticipated for the October 7 Board meeting.”

While Fleet Landing, a non-profit operator, would qualify for special tax deductions, Chase’s private mixed-use plan could generate significantly higher long-term revenue for the city.

Read Chase Properties’ letter of proposal below:

DCPS HQ offer from Chase Properties DCPS HQ offer from Chase Properties

DCPS HQ offer from Chase Properties DCPS HQ offer from Chase Properties

