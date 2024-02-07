DCPS is taking additional security steps at two different schools Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools called parents Wednesday morning about additional security steps at two different schools.

According to DCPS, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has informed DCPS that they are pursuing three juvenile suspects who are believed to be students at Mandarin Middle and Atlantic Coast and who are alleged to have stolen firearms from a residence.

DCPS says, because of this situation and in an abundance of caution, we will have additional officers at these schools.

Atlantic Coast High School will use its evolved weapons detection system and Mandarin will use its metal detectors to screen all students at in-take.

DCPS will release more information as it is released.

