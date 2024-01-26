Duval County schools open to tour on Saturday to help families make ‘informed enrollment decisions’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is inviting all families to School Showcase Saturday on Jan. 27.

The event is described as an opportunity for families to make informed enrollment decisions for the upcoming school year.

“All middle and high schools will be open for families to stop by, take a tour, talk with school leaders and educators, and learn more about the school,” DCPS said in a statement.

There are a few exceptions as DCPS said some campuses are being renovated and rebuilt across the district through the half-penny initiative. The following schools will host their tours at off-site locations listed below:

Chaffee Trail Middle School will host Q&A at Chaffee Trail Elementary School.

Ribault Middle School will host tours at A. Philip Randolph High School.

Ribault High School will host tours at Ribault Middle School.

Highlands Elementary School will host tours at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

All middle and high schools will be available to tour except Chaffee Trail Middle School, which will have its event scheduled for Feb. 3, 2024.

School tours are scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Elementary schools will open their doors for tours on Feb. 3, 2024.

To find out more information on School Showcase Saturdays, click here for the DCPS website.

