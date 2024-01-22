Deadline approaching for St. Johns County rental assistance program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For those in need of rental assistance, St. Johns County is ready to lend a helping hand. But the window to apply is closing.

Emergency rental assistance is open to the public until 5 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 27. The program aims to help low-income renters catch up on past due rent and utilities. The county said that the objective is to help those in need recover from housing instability that occurred during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since we first announced this program in October of 2023, the public response has been tremendous, Shawna Novak, Director of Health and Human Services said. “We want to ensure county residents that are eligible for this opportunity can participate as we are projecting to expend all of the funds that were allocated for the program.”

Action News Jax told you about the emergency rental assistance program shortly after it launched at the end of 2023. To see what the program covers and who qualifies click here.

St. Johns County Emergency Rental Assistance (SJC ERA) can provide qualified households with up to 18 months of total assistance.

For more information on how the program works and what you need to qualify, click here.

