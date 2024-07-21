Deadline to register to vote in Clay County Primary Elections is on July 22nd

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Chris H. Chambless, the Clay County Supervisor of Elections, reminds voters that the registration deadline for the upcoming Primary Election is Monday, July 22. The Primary Election is set to take place on August 20.

July 22 is also the final day to change party affiliation. As Florida operates under a Closed Primary system, voters are limited to selecting candidates from their registered party. Democrats can only vote for Democratic candidates, Republicans for Republican candidates, and those registered with minor parties or with No Party Affiliation (NPA) can only vote in non-partisan contests.

Voters are encouraged to verify their information at VoterStatusClay.com ahead of Election Day. Registering to vote or changing party affiliation is more convenient than ever through the online platform RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov. Paper registration applications are also available at public libraries and the Elections Office in Green Cove Springs and must be signed and postmarked by July 22 to be valid for the Primary Election.

For additional information or inquiries, contact the Elections Office at (904) 269-6350 or visit ClayElections.gov, the official source for verified election information.

