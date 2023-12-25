Deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Glynn County, police said

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department said a deadly shooting took place on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to 114 Fairman Ave. on Dec. 24 just before 11 p.m. to calls of a shooting. Once on scene, officers learned that De-Shon Harrison, 29, suffered one gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

Harrison was transported to Shands Hospital in Jacksonville where he later died from his injury.

The alleged suspect took off on foot after the shooting. Police later said that a GCPD K-9 unit was able to track the suspect down. It was confirmed in a briefing that the suspected shooter is 13 years old.

The boy was arrested and charged with one count of murder. He was taken to the Regional Detention Center in Waycross, Ga.

GCPD said this is an ongoing investigation and any person with additional information of the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802, non-emergency at 912-554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

