Deadly crash on I-295 northbound exit ramp to I-10, driver in custody after running, FHP said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver is in custody this evening after crashing into a pickup truck that left one person dead during a tire repair.

Action News Jax broke the news just after noon on Monday. Traffic cameras showed a crash blocking lanes in the area. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it was responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 295.

A crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol states that at 11:45 a.m., a black sedan driven by a 24-year-old woman collided with a pickup truck while traveling on the I-295 northbound exit ramp to I-10 eastbound.

FHP said the pickup truck driver was helping a tractor-trailer that needed a tire repair.

In what appears to be a chain reaction, after being struck by the sedan, the pickup truck then hit the two men attempting to repair the semi’s tire.

One of the two men, a 42-year-old from Jacksonville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said that after the crash, the driver of the sedan attempted to flee on foot. She was later taken into custody by law enforcement.

