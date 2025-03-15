Deadly crash in St. Augustine: Two people killed, one seriously injured

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Police said that a crash Friday night ended with two people dead.

This happened on U.S.1/North Ponce De Leon Blvd around 8:30 P.M. Friday night.

The northbound lanes were closed down as police responded to the accident. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes to avoid the area.

When Action News Jax arrived around 9:40 P.M., we observed two bodies laying in the road.

Despite CPR efforts by the St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department, officials told us the two victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Action News Jax is working to learn how the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

