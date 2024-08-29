Debs Store on Jacksonville’s Eastside set to reopen next week

Jacksonville, Fla. — Debs Store will soon be back in business.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the historic grocery store is planned for Wednesday, September 4 at 9 a.m.

Debs Store opened in 1911, and for decades has been the Eastside’s only affordable, sustainable, healthy grocery store.

Action News Jax told you in March when several local organizations, like Lift Jax, were working to restore the store.

They were working on making the first floor a grocery store, and the second floor a Goodwill satellite center, which will help people find jobs.

Debs Store is located at 1478 Florida Avenue. Count on Action News Jax to cover the opening.

