Local

Deck the Chairs returns in November

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Deck the chairs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jax Beach Deck the Chairs recently announced its packed holiday schedule.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This year there will be two student decorating challenges, 70 community decorated chairs, and more than 40 children’s holiday state programs.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Mov. 27 at Seawalk Pavilion.

You can find the full schedule of events here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!