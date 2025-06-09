Delta flight makes an emergency landing at Cecil Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Delta flight 1576 made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Cecil Airport on Jacksonville’s Westside.

According to a spokesperson with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, the flight was bound for Orlando from Atlanta. It landed safely, and we have no reports of injuries.

Action News Jax has reached out to Delta Airlines for more information.

