Delta flight makes an emergency landing at Cecil Airport

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Delta plane in front of a hangar
Delta FILE PHOTO:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Delta flight 1576 made an emergency landing Monday afternoon at Cecil Airport on Jacksonville’s Westside.

According to a spokesperson with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, the flight was bound for Orlando from Atlanta. It landed safely, and we have no reports of injuries.

Action News Jax has reached out to Delta Airlines for more information.

We also have a crew on the way to Cecil Airport.

Check back here for updates.

