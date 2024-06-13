Department of Health cautions boaters and swimmers of blue-green algae in Doctors Lake

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Blue-green algae has been detected in Doctors Lake.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County is cautioning boaters and swimmers that while toxins have not yet been confirmed, conditions can change at any time.

DOH-Clay advises residents and visitors to take the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and pets. Ecosystems can also suffer from effects, including fish and other aquatic animals.

For additional information on the potential health effects of algae blooms, visit DOH’s harmful algae blooms webpage.

