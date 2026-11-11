IN DEPTH: Former NYC reporter reflects on 9/11 and the years that followed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, former New York City reporter Frank Cipolla still remembers what the city sounded like in the days that followed.

“Silence.”

That was the word Cipolla used to describe New York after the attacks while speaking with Kristine Bellino on In Depth.

Cipolla spent 38 years working as a radio and television reporter and anchor in the New York City area, including stops at WCBS Newsradio 880, WNBC, News 12 New Jersey and UPN 9 News. His connection to the World Trade Center went even deeper: he had worked inside both towers during his career.

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A connection to the towers before 9/11

Cipolla was off from work on September 11, 2001. He was at his home in New Jersey when his wife came in and told him what had happened.

But his memories of the towers begin long before that morning.

He remembered watching them being built while he was growing up in New York, later working inside them and even taking his young son to the top of the World Trade Center about six months before the attacks.

Just one day before 9/11, Cipolla was covering a story near City Hall. As he waited for his photographer to get their news van, he suddenly felt the urge to turn around and look at the towers.

“That was the last time I saw them in person,” Cipolla said.

He also had a close connection to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. At the time, Cipolla was living on Staten Island and planned to take the ferry into Manhattan to pick up a paycheck at the World Trade Center.

The ferry never arrived. Cipolla said that delay likely kept him from walking through the hotel lobby at the World Trade Center around the time the bomb exploded.

New York became silent

When Cipolla returned to the city after the September 11 attacks, he said it felt completely different.

People weren’t talking or smiling as they passed one another. Traffic was minimal. Cipolla described New Yorkers as being in a collective state of shock.

As a reporter, however, he still had a job to do.

Throughout his career, Cipolla said he learned to temporarily put aside the emotions that came with covering difficult stories. He would report what happened objectively and process what he had seen later.

But 9/11 was different.

More than two decades later, Cipolla said he realized there were things he had witnessed around that time that he had never even told his family.

The impact didn’t end in 2001

Cipolla also spoke about what reporters, first responders, workers and people living around Ground Zero were breathing in after the towers collapsed.

He recalled covering stories near the site and using a handkerchief to cover his mouth whenever he wasn’t on camera because of the smoke, dust and smell in the air.

“We all knew what we were breathing in was bad for us,” Cipolla said.

For Cipolla, the long-term health effects are personal.

He described losing friends and former colleagues to aggressive cancers and other illnesses in the years following the attacks. He also remembered workers who weren’t necessarily the people seen in historic photographs or documentaries, including a man who regularly brought food to journalists working near Ground Zero and later died after battling multiple cancers.

“Those, to me, are the unsung heroes,” Cipolla said.

Those experiences are part of why Cipolla said he only agrees to a limited number of interviews about September 11 each year. He does them, he said, to honor the journalists and friends who are no longer here.

For him, September 11 isn’t only a story about what happened on one morning in New York. It’s also about what happened to the people who were there in the days, months and years afterward.

More information about Frank Cipolla and his work is available at Frankcipolla.tv.

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