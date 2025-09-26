Deputies need help finding a wanted Palatka man

PALATKA, Fla. — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating Leonard Grice Jr., a 50-year-old man from Palatka, who is currently in violation of his parole.

Deputies said Grice, who was on parole for a 2008 attempted murder, tampered with his ankle monitor and failed to return to his home during his mandatory curfew.

Grice has been in contact with family members in the San Mateo area, according to authorities.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on Grice’s whereabouts to contact them at 386-329-0800.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers of North East Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or use the P3 app.

