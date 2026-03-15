Deputies respond to incident in Orange Park neighborhood

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A SaferWatch alert from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about police activity Sunday in an Orange Park neighborhood.

According to the alert, deputies are on scene near Gano Court and Janell Drive.

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Authorities described it as an active situation and asked people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

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