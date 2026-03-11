Deputies search for suspects after attempted gas station break-in

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help after two people tried to break into the Circle K on Old Nassauville Road in Fernandina Beach.

Deputies say the incident happened at around 1 a.m. on January 3.

The group tried to pry open the doors, then tossed a rock at them. When the alarm went off, they ran off toward Arbor Lane, deputies said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-225-5174.

People can also leave tips without giving their name by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or going to fccrimestoppers.com.

