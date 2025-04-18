Deputy’s son killed 2, injured 5 during Florida State University shooting: Police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Action News Jax has continuing coverage of an active shooter situation on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee.

The FBI is accepting tips, information, and evidence from the community related to the mass shooting investigation. These can be submitted online here.

Florida State University announced Thursday night that it will open a Support Center at the Askew Student Life Center from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Friday. Counseling and Victim’s Advocate services will be available, and staff will be on hand to answer questions and provide assistance.

The school will hold a vigil for the victims at 5 P.M Friday at Langford Green in front of the school’s Unconquered Statue.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital told Action News Jax Thursday evening it had received six patients related to the shooting, all of which are in “fair” condition.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred today at FSU. Our hearts are with the students, families, and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking situation,” said Chief Communication Officer for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

“TMH has received six patients related to this incident, all of which are currently in fair condition. Our dedicated trauma teams are providing the highest level of care to all patients, and we remain fully mobilized to meet their needs.

We continue to work closely with emergency responders and public safety officials. Out of respect for patient privacy and to ensure the accuracy of information, we will provide updates as appropriate.

We ask for the community’s support and compassion during this difficult time.”

In a press briefing at 4:30 P.M., law enforcement revealed that so far, two people have died, neither of them being students. At least five were injured in Thursday’s shooting.

Watch the briefing on YouTube:

The single shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an FSU student and the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Officials said he had access to one of her weapons, which was found at the site of the shooting. While it was her personal weapon at the time, it has once been issued by the department.

The deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for 18 years.

The shooter, who was hospitalized after being shot by officers, had been on the sheriff’s office’s Youth Advisory Council.

A member of campus police said shots were first fired on campus around 11:30 A.M near the student union building.

FSU President Richard McCollough met with the victims at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Thursday, adding classes are canceled Friday and athletic events are postponed through the weekend.

“We are going to do everything we can to support our community. We are a strong and united community. We are family. We will take care of all of you,” said President McCoullough.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FSU’s emergency notification system released the following statement, saying the threat has been “neutralized:”

“Law enforcement has neutralized the threat. Please avoid the Student Union, Bellamy, HCB Classroom Building, Rovetta A&B, Moore Auditorium, Shaw, Pepper, Hecht House and Carraway as they are still considered an active crime scene. Individuals are free to move about other areas of campus. Individuals who may have witnessed anything of value should call 850-891-4987.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For students and families in need of support, the State University System of Florida posted the following at 3:29 P.M.:

“The Tucker Center is serving as the student and family assistance center for those impacted by the tragedy that took place at @FloridaState today. Counseling and other support services are available at the Tucker Center. For additional information, visit http://alerts.fsu.edu."

Read: National, state and local officials react to shooting at Florida State University

The Tallahassee Police Department released the following statement:

“Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively working to secure Florida State University campus. The student reunification point is being established at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.”

We have learned that the FBI Jacksonville and the Tallahassee Resident Agency are on scene, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FSU Athletics said, “All Florida State athletics home events through Sunday, April 20, have been canceled. Further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available.”

Click the link above to watch our continuing coverage.

Reporter Jake Stofan is in Tallahassee to get the latest information.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.